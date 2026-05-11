Asia braces for a second wave of energy shocks from the Iran war

Asia's first defences against energy shocks from the Iran war are running short and a more consequential second wave of impacts is beginning to hit.

When the war started, governments scrambled to adapt to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for energy flowing to Asia. They made difficult trade-offs: saving power at the risk of slowing businesses, prioritizing gas for households at the risk of fertiliser production and dipping into energy stockpiles for temporary relief.

But these measures were based on the war lasting only a short time, allowing a quick resumption of energy flows. That has not happened.

With no clear end in sight, the fuel crisis is now rippling across economies. Airfare costs, shipping rates and utility bills are climbing, jeopardising economic growth. About 8.8 million people are in danger of being pushed into poverty, and the conflict may cause $299 billion in economic losses to the Asia-Pacific region, according to the United Nations Development Program.

"The countries with the least resources to respond, or the consumers who can least afford to pay, are the ones who feel everything first," said Samantha Gross of the U.S.-based think tank Brookings Institution.

Asian governments planned their budgets assuming the price of oil would average around $70 a barrel. Subsidies helped to keep fuel prices stable. But the war pushed the price of Brent crude to as high as about $120 a barrel.

Governments now face a stark choice between maintaining those costly subsidies, straining public finances, or cutting them to pass higher costs on to consumers, risking a public backlash, said Ahmad Rafdi Endut, a Kuala Lumpur-based independent energy analyst.