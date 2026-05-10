'Need of the hour': PM Modi pitches WFH, saving fuel, delaying gold purchases amid fears of energy crisis

Amid rising concerns over a global economic crisis due to the West Asia conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to use petro products with restraint, stressing that it is the "need of the hour."

Modi emphasised that the Centre is trying to shield people from the adverse impact of war and called for measures by citizens to overcome the challenges and to help the country.

Speaking at a Telangana BJP event in Hyderabad, the PM suggested measures, including judicious use of petrol and diesel, using metro rail services in cities, car pooling, maximum use of EVs, utilising railway services to send parcels, and working from home to save foreign exchange.

Due to the war, prices of petrol and fertiliser increased a lot, he said.

When there is pressure on the supply chain, difficulties increase despite various measures by the government to overcome the crisis, Modi said.

"That's why, during the global crisis, keeping the country above all else, we have to take resolutions," he said.

"We have developed work from home, virtual meetings, video conferencing and many other methods during Corona (Covid). We got habituated to it. The need of the hour is to resume those methods," he said.

Stressing the need to save foreign exchange due to the West Asia crisis, Modi called for postponing the purchase of gold and foreign visits for one year. "We have to save foreign exchange by any means," he said.

He also called for reducing use of edible oil as well as chemical fertilisers, and promoting natural farming and swadeshi products to save foreign exchange and to make the country self-reliant.