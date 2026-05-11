Gold and jewellery stocks crash by more than 10% as PM Modi urges investors to postpone gold purchases

Shares of Titan Company, Kalyan Jewellers India, Senco Gold, Sky Gold and Diamonds, PC Jewellers and other gold and jewellery stocks crashed on Monday morning after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to postpone gold purchases among other measures to save foreign exchange due to the crisis.

Titan's share price declined over 7% to hit a low of Rs 4,153 while Kalyan Jewellers, Sky Gold and Senco Gold tanked more than 10% each on the exchanges. This comes as a big setback for investors in gold & jewellery stocks who were anticipating a recovery after the dismal festive season of 2025.

Meanwhile, benchmark indices - BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 - were down more than 1% each on Monday morning. The Sensex fell about 1,100 points to hit an intraday low of 76,236.70.

Amid the foreign exchange crisis, PM Modi urged citizens to postpone gold purchases and foreign travel for a year to conserve reserves. "We have to save foreign exchange by any means," he emphasised, noting that the West Asia conflict has sharply driven up petrol and fertiliser prices.

He added that supply chain disruptions are intensifying challenges, even as the government implements various measures to mitigate them.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments said that market will face pressure from two headwinds today. One, the expected resolution of the West Asia crisis has again slipped away following President Trump’s rejection of Iran’s letter. Consequently Brent crude has again spiked to $105 potentially aggravating the current account deficit.