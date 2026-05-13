Rupee nears 96 mark as crude surge, geopolitical risks bite

The rupee on Wednesday slipped to an all-time intra-day low of 95.80 against the US dollar before settling at 95.66, hovering near its record closing low, as elevated crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions in West Asia outweighed hopes of lower dollar demand following import curbs.

Forex traders said possible intervention by the RBI and a duty-led reduction in gold imports helped contain further weakness in the USD/INR pair. However, the rupee remained under pressure due to rising crude prices and uncertainty stemming from the West Asia situation.

According to traders, the rupee has emerged as the worst-performing Asian currency this year, weakening by more than 6 percent so far in 2026 amid elevated oil prices, a strong US dollar and concerns linked to the West Asia crisis.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.52, up 16 paise from its previous record closing low. In highly volatile trade, the domestic currency touched an intra-day high of 95.51 and a low of 95.80 against the greenback before ending the session at 95.66, up 2 paise from Tuesday’s close.

On Tuesday, the rupee had depreciated by 40 paise to settle at a fresh all-time closing low of 95.68 against the US dollar.

“On the rupee, USD/INR around 95.60 reflects the cumulative strain of elevated crude prices and the West Asia geopolitical premium. Active RBI intervention and the duty-led compression of gold imports should help moderate further weakness. The path of the rupee from here will be shaped less by gold and more by the trajectory of crude and the West Asia situation,” Anindya Banerjee, Head of Commodity and Currency Research at Kotak Securities, said.

The Indian government on Wednesday raised import tariffs on gold and silver to 15 per cent from 6 per cent in an attempt to curb overseas purchases of the precious metals and ease pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

Traders said the higher gold import duty could dampen domestic demand for the yellow metal in India, the world’s second-largest consumer of precious metals.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to avoid buying gold for a year to help conserve foreign exchange reserves, noting that India imports most of its gold requirements.