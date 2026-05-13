TVS Motor targets Rs 3,500-crore capex for FY27

The Chennai-based company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 771.52 crore in Q4 FY26 against Rs 648.16 crore, a rise of 19% year-on-year. The company’s revenue also grew by 30% to Rs 15,052.73 crore. It posted highest-ever revenue for the FY2025-26 at Rs. 47,270 crore compared to Rs 36,251 crore, a growth of 30%. The company said its sales volume grew from 4.7 million units to 5.9 million units.

The overall penetration for EV two-wheelers has gone to 7.8% in Q4 FY26 from 7.1% during the same period last year. The company has witnessed EV two-wheelers demand going up from 38% to 40% in the current financial year. Radhakrishnan also said that the products coming out of its Hosur and Solihull plant in the UK will pave the way for the company’s next phase of growth.

The CEO also said that the company targets to produce 50,000 EV two- and three-wheelers against 40,000 units produced in FY26. During the year, the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on March 24, 2026 declared an interim dividend of Rs. 12 per equity share, involving an aggregate payout of Rs. 570 Crores for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.