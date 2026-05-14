Adani gives hospitality business a major push to develop hotels in partnership with IHG Hotels and Resorts

Eyeing a major play in the fast-growing hospitality sector, billionaire Gautam Adani’s Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) has inked an agreement with global hospitality giant IHG Hotels & Resorts to develop five hotels across key airport-linked and high-growth urban destinations in India.

The agreement will add close to 1,500 keys across multiple brands and locations.

The portfolio includes a Kimpton hotel in Jaipur, as well as Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express hotels within upcoming hospitality-led mixed-use developments as part of the Adani Airport cities.

These hotels are planned across Navi Mumbai, Mangaluru, and Thiruvananthapuram. AAHL is also in advanced discussions with IHG to further deepen and expand this partnership.

Sources said the Adani Group views hospitality as a key growth area and plans to expand into multiple cities and tourist destinations. It may also pursue acquisitions of existing hotel assets, particularly stressed ones, to secure immediate scale.

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship company of the port-to-power conglomerate, had recently announced that its step-down unit has incorporated three wholly-owned subsidiaries focused on hotel and real estate development as part of its airport city expansion strategy.

Adani Airport City Ltd has set up Adani Navi Mumbai Airport City Ltd, Adani Guwahati Airport City Ltd and Adani Ahmedabad Airport City Ltd.

As per a regulatory filing, the new entities will undertake real estate activities including construction, along with hotels featuring integrated restaurants, banquets and business centres.