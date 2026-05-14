Rupee hits record low of 95.96 amid oil shock, ends marginally higher

The rupee weakened to a fresh record low of 95.96 before recovering to close 2 paise higher at 95.64 against the US dollar on Thursday, resisting pressure from a firm American currency and inflation concerns amid elevated energy prices.

Forex traders said the West Asia crisis and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz had disrupted India’s crude petroleum imports, while the sharp rise in crude oil prices had made fuel imports significantly costlier.

Traders noted that the rupee has emerged as Asia’s worst-performing currency this year, declining more than 6 per cent so far in 2026, as elevated crude prices, a strong dollar and concerns over the West Asia conflict weighed on investor sentiment.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 95.74 against the US dollar.

In highly volatile trade, the USD/INR pair touched an intraday high of 95.61 and a record low of 95.96 before settling at 95.64, up 2 paise from the previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee had slipped to an intraday low of 95.80 and ended at 95.66 against the greenback.