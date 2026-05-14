US authorities likely to drop cases against Gautam Adani soon: Report

NEW DELHI: US authorities are moving to resolve allegations of fraud against Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and bring an end to the case, which has lingered for more than a year, the New York Times reported, citing sources.

The US Justice Department may announce the dropping of charges as early as this week. Besides, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is also moving to settle a parallel civil fraud case it brought against the billionaire industrialist and others in November 2024, according to people in the know of the matter.

While the Justice Department could effectively move to drop the charges with the defendants out of the country, a resolution to the SEC would likely involve a monetary penalty, sources said.

The case brought by the SEC, alongside a criminal complaint by the Department of Justice, alleges that the Adanis sought to pay over $250 million in bribes to Indian officials to secure solar energy contracts and concealed the scheme from US investors and banks when they raised funds.

The counsel for Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani stated in court that there was no credible evidence supporting the alleged bribery scheme. They pointed out that the SEC lacked necessary jurisdiction over the two men and that the alleged misstatements underpinning the case weren't actionable.

The Adani Group has denied all allegations, stating that none of its entities or executives has been charged under the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and that Adani Green Energy - the renewable energy arm that raised the funds - is not a party to the proceedings.