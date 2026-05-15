Oracle pulls campus offers across Indian colleges after global layoffs

BENGALURU: Oracle has revoked campus job and internship offers made to engineering students across India, just weeks after the company carried out large global layoffs tied to restructuring and AI-focused spending.

The move has affected students from IITs, NITs, BITS Pilani and several tier-2 and tier-3 colleges, according to multiple reports and placement cells.

Students from institutions including IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Hyderabad, IIT BHU, IIT Roorkee, NIT Warangal, MNNIT Allahabad, RV College of Engineering, VNIT Nagpur and Punjab Engineering College are among those impacted. Several offers for both full-time roles and summer internships have been withdrawn.

More than 50-70 students across premier campuses alone have been affected, though the total number may be higher when smaller colleges are included.

The development follows Oracle’s global restructuring exercise earlier this year, during which the company cut between 20,000 and 30,000 jobs worldwide.

A final-year student from a RV College of Engineering in Karnataka, who had secured a cloud engineering role through campus placements, said the reversal came after months of waiting.

“We stopped sitting for other companies because the offer looked stable. Then suddenly we got mails saying hiring plans had changed. The worst part is not rejection. It is the timing, now we have to do the process again when fewer companies are hiring.”