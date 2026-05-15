UK’s cap on tariff-free steel imports emerges as sticking point for FTA: Commerce Secretary

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said that even though India and the United Kingdom are close to operationalising their long-pending free trade agreement (FTA), London's fresh safeguard measures on steel imports have emerged as a key sticking point.

“The UK has come ahead with a steel measure recently, which was not factored in while negotiating the FTA,” Agrawal told reporters.

He said both sides are working on a 'unique creative solution' to address concerns over the new steel restrictions so that the agreement can be implemented at the earliest.

The UK announced a sharp cut in tariff-free steel import quotas beginning July 1, 2026.

According to a recent study by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), the UK’s decision to reduce tariff-free steel quotas by 60 per cent could undermine the commercial gains expected from the FTA for Indian exporters.