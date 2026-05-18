Asian stocks fall, oil prices gain after Trump warns the Iran 'clock is ticking'

HONG KONG: Asian stocks mostly retreated and oil prices jumped on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump warned Tehran that the "clock is ticking" as U.S.-Iran negotiations over a permanent end to the war stall.

U.S. futures fell more than 0.6%.

Markets in Japan and South Korea pulled further back from their records. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 0.9% to 60,843.09, a decline led by technology-related stocks, after it reached all-time intraday high levels last week above 63,000.

The yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond surged to 2.8%, its highest level since the late 1990s, part of a shift toward higher yields as the Bank of Japan gradually raises interest rates and higher energy costs raise expectations of rising inflation. That's up from around 2.55% just one week ago.

Seoul's Kospi jumped 0.9% to 7,558.50 after trading lower earlier in the day. It crossed the 8,000 mark on Friday, supported by buying of technology shares driven by the boom in artificial intelligence, but later declined partly on profit-taking by investors.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.6% to 25,543.32. The Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1% lower to 4,132.24, after China reported weaker-than-expected retail data for April.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 1.4% to 8,508.40.

Taiwan's Taiex dropped 1.1%, while India's Sensex fell 0.6%.

Oil prices rose after Trump warned Iran in a social media post that "the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won't be anything left of them" following a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.