Centre opens race for 50 mega industrial parks under Rs 33,660-crore Bhavvya scheme

The Centre on Saturday announced a four-month window for states to submit applications to set up 50 industrial parks under the ₹33,660-crore Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna (BHAVYA) scheme.

On March 18, the Union Cabinet had approved the scheme to develop 100 plug-and-play industrial parks across the country over six years, from 2026-27 to 2031-32.

In the first phase, up to 50 industrial parks will be selected through a challenge-based competitive process.

The scheme aims to create world-class industrial infrastructure, unlock manufacturing potential, and accelerate the country’s economic growth.

Briefing the media on the operational guidelines for implementing the scheme, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said applications from states would be invited for 20 parks during the first two months and for another 30 parks over the following two months.

“These 50 parks will be approved in the first phase, while the remaining 50 will be taken up in the next phase,” he said.

The scheme will be implemented in partnership with state governments and private sector players.