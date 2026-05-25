Oyo’s parent Prism expands US presence with 38 new hotel openings

NEW DELHI: IPO-bound Prism, the parent entity of OYO, said on Monday that it has launched 38 hotels across the United States (US) under Studio 6, the company’s extended-stay brand within G6 Hospitality. The expansion follows Prism’s around $525 million acquisition of G6 Hospitality. The portfolio includes hotels in New York, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Charlotte, St Louis, Richmond, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Oakland, Greenville and Pasadena.

Prism said that most of these hotels have an average of approximately 100–120 rooms by way of which it aims to achieve operational efficiency while catering to a wide spectrum of long-stay demand.

Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Chairman, PRISM said "In USA, we are seeing a shift towards longer-duration stays driven by project-based travel, medical staff, construction crew, temporary stays due to home renovation and a growing need for dependable, high-quality yet affordable accommodation. This expansion aims to bring a tech-enabled, operations-first approach to hospitality, while making efforts to ensure consistency, efficiency, and an elevated guest experience at scale.”