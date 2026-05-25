Sensex surges over 1,000 points as easing oil prices lift market mood

Indian equity markets staged a strong recovery on Monday, with benchmark indices closing sharply higher as easing concerns over crude oil prices and improving global sentiment boosted investor confidence. The rally came after recent volatility triggered by geopolitical tensions in West Asia, with investors returning to large-cap banking and financial stocks amid hopes that diplomatic efforts involving the United States and Iran could help stabilise energy markets.

The BSE Sensex surged more than 1,073 points to end at 76,488.96, while the NSE Nifty50 reclaimed the 24,000 mark, reflecting broad-based buying across sectors. Banking, financial services and automobile stocks led the gains, while broader markets also participated in the rally, with mid-cap and small-cap shares advancing during the session. Market participants said bargain buying emerged strongly after last week’s weakness, particularly in heavyweight stocks that had corrected amid concerns over rising oil prices and inflationary pressures.

Investor sentiment improved significantly after international crude oil prices retreated from recent highs, offering relief to import-dependent economies such as India. Since elevated crude prices directly affect India’s inflation outlook, fiscal balance and currency stability, the easing in oil markets helped reduce concerns over imported inflation and the country’s widening import bill. The decline in crude prices also supported the rupee, which strengthened against the US dollar during the trading session, further improving market mood.