Sensex surges over 1,000 points as easing oil prices lift market mood

Indian equity markets staged a strong recovery on Monday, with benchmark indices closing sharply higher as easing concerns over crude oil prices and improving global sentiment boosted investor confidence. The rally came after recent volatility triggered by geopolitical tensions in West Asia, with investors returning to large-cap banking and financial stocks amid hopes that diplomatic efforts involving the United States and Iran could help stabilise energy markets.
The BSE Sensex surged more than 1,073 points to end at 76,488.96, while the NSE Nifty50 reclaimed the 24,000 mark, reflecting broad-based buying across sectors. Banking, financial services and automobile stocks led the gains, while broader markets also participated in the rally, with mid-cap and small-cap shares advancing during the session. Market participants said bargain buying emerged strongly after last week’s weakness, particularly in heavyweight stocks that had corrected amid concerns over rising oil prices and inflationary pressures.
Investor sentiment improved significantly after international crude oil prices retreated from recent highs, offering relief to import-dependent economies such as India. Since elevated crude prices directly affect India’s inflation outlook, fiscal balance and currency stability, the easing in oil markets helped reduce concerns over imported inflation and the country’s widening import bill. The decline in crude prices also supported the rupee, which strengthened against the US dollar during the trading session, further improving market mood.
Analysts said the recovery was driven by a combination of positive global cues, easing bond yields and expectations that foreign institutional investors could gradually return to Indian equities if geopolitical tensions moderate. Financial stocks witnessed particularly strong buying interest as investors viewed the sector as relatively resilient amid global uncertainty. Information technology shares also traded firm on expectations of stable demand trends and improving risk appetite in global markets.
Hariprasad K, a SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder at Livelong Wealth, said that the markets witnessed a strong risk-on rally today.
"The biggest trigger behind today’s bullish momentum was the growing optimism surrounding possible de-escalation in the US-Iran conflict. Markets reacted positively to expectations that the Strait of Hormuz — a critical global energy transit route handling nearly one-fifth of worldwide oil and LNG shipments — could avoid prolonged disruption. This sharply reduced immediate fears around energy supply shocks and helped cool global crude oil prices," he said.
Despite the strong rally, market experts cautioned that volatility could persist in the near term as investors continue to closely track developments in West Asia, movements in crude oil prices and signals from major central banks. Concerns over inflation, global growth and foreign fund flows remain key factors influencing market direction. However, Monday’s rebound indicated that investors remain willing to re-enter equities when global risk sentiment shows signs of stabilisation.
The broader tone of the market reflected cautious optimism, with traders viewing the decline in crude oil prices as a temporary but important relief factor for the Indian economy. A sustained moderation in energy prices could ease pressure on inflation and improve the outlook for corporate earnings, while any renewed escalation in geopolitical tensions may once again trigger volatility across financial markets.