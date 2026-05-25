Nirmala Sitharaman urges focus on Fuel, Fertiliser, Forex amid West Asia crisis

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday stressed the need to closely monitor 3Fs -- fuel, fertiliser and forex -- amid the West Asia crisis, while asserting that the Indian economy remains resilient.

Speaking at an event to celebrate the 37th anniversary of SIDBI in Mumbai, the FM hit out at naysayers for creating a cynical and pessimistic narrative after PM Narendra Modi's appeals on altruism, pointing out that India cannot afford fearmongering and that giving the confidence to people is necessary.

Stating that India's policy response has been calibrated to preserve domestic growth, FM said the cut in diesel and petrol excise duties will lead to a revenue impact of Rs 1 lakh crore.

Apart from rising crude prices, the fertiliser prices have hit "unimaginable" levels, the FM said, adding that high gold prices are creating "some challenges" on the external front.

There is a need to focus on the three Fs of fuel, fertiliser and forex, Sitharaman said, pointing out that PM Modi's appeals are in this context.

However, some "naysayers" have jumped into the situation, claiming that everything is "crumbling", which is not just right, the FM said.