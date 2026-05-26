Air India extends loyalty programme benefit to Air India Express flights

NEW DELHI: Air India has expanded its loyalty programme, enabling flyers to earn and spend Club Maharaja points on Air India Express flights. Previously, members could only earn and redeem points on Air India's full-service flights, not on those operated by its low-cost brand.
Under the change, members can benefit from the loyalty programme on Air India Express services to more than 55 destinations across South, Southeast and West Asia, in addition to existing Air India routes.
The Tata Group airline said that Maharaja Club members can immediately begin earning Maharaja Points and Tier Points on Air India Express-operated flights when booking across multiple channels, including the Air India and Air India Express websites and mobile apps and through major travel agents.
“The growing scale of the Air India Express network makes the introduction of accruals and redemptions on these flights both timely and important, addressing a long-standing expectation of our frequent flyers. It also reflects our aim to build Maharaja Points into a valuable currency over time,” said Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India, and Chairman, Air India Express.
Maharaja Club members will also have their Air India Express flights contribute to their tier progression, with eligible flights counting toward both minimum flight requirements and Tier Points accumulation, enabling members to accelerate reaching higher tiers of the programme.
The members can accrue Maharaja Points on all Air India Express flights by entering their Maharaja Club ID at the time of booking. Maharaja Points for Air India Express flights cannot be claimed retrospectively in the current phase of the rollout.
The members can also add their Maharaja Club ID during booking on Air India and Air India Express platforms, as well as select online travel partners. The addition or modification of Maharaja Club membership ID is not available at airport counters or contact centres in the current phase.
In the later phases of the integration Maharaja Club members flying Air India Express, will be extended a host of benefits such as priority check-in, priority boarding, Fly Prior, seat selection, and flexibility through cancellation and rescheduling fee waivers on eligible flights and services.