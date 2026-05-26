Air India extends loyalty programme benefit to Air India Express flights

NEW DELHI: Air India has expanded its loyalty programme, enabling flyers to earn and spend Club Maharaja points on Air India Express flights. Previously, members could only earn and redeem points on Air India's full-service flights, not on those operated by its low-cost brand.

Under the change, members can benefit from the loyalty programme on Air India Express services to more than 55 destinations across South, Southeast and West Asia, in addition to existing Air India routes.

The Tata Group airline said that Maharaja Club members can immediately begin earning Maharaja Points and Tier Points on Air India Express-operated flights when booking across multiple channels, including the Air India and Air India Express websites and mobile apps and through major travel agents.

“The growing scale of the Air India Express network makes the introduction of accruals and redemptions on these flights both timely and important, addressing a long-standing expectation of our frequent flyers. It also reflects our aim to build Maharaja Points into a valuable currency over time,” said Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India, and Chairman, Air India Express.