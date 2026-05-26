Maruti Suzuki implements work from home and restrict foreign travel

NEW DELHI: India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), said on Tuesday that it has taken steps, including work from home and restricted foreign travels, in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for austerity and the need to mitigate the long-term impact of the West Asia war.

In a post on social media platform X, MSIL said that it is a timely opportunity to revisit and re-examine all their processes and make efforts to improve efficiency across all business operations, whether it is for national objectives or their own health of business. Accordingly management has given a message to all people to institutionalise several steps as part of the drive, added the company.

These include implementation of work from home (WFH) wherever operationally feasible to reduce commute related fuel consumption. "This is aligned with the company's remote working policy," it said.