As much as 95% of 2026 global market rally driven by just 1% stocks: Report

The maddening rally in the AI-focused stocks has ensured that a meagre 1% of the top 10,000 stocks are driving nearly the entire global equity rally so far this year, cornering a whopping 95% of the total gains, according to an analysis by a private brokerage.

The analysis by domestic brokerage Yes Securities comes a day after the tiny island nation Taiwan has become the fifth largest capital markets in terms of market capitlisation, pushing India down to the sixth slot. The Taiwanese index rose 61.8% so far this year t0 $4.95 trillion, while the domestic market is down close to 7%.

It needs a special mention that with a mcap of $5.2 trillion, the world chip leader Nvidia is much bigger than the entire Indian stocks that stood at a low $4.92 trillion. In case of the Taiwanese frenzy, it can be noted that as much as 42% of its mcap is contributed by only TSMC (Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) which has a mcap of 1.9 trillion.

Ironically all the next 10 companies’ mcaps don’t add to the US market value of $77.9 trillion which rose over 8.1% this year so far. China is the second largest market with $15.6 trillion of mcap, followed by Japan at $8.7 trillion, Hong Kong at $7.2 trillion, Taiwan at $4.95 trillion, India at $4.92 trillion, Korea at $4.54 trillion, Canada $4.53 trillion, England $3.9 trillion, France $3.4 trillion, Germany at $3.1 trillion adding up only $60.77 trillion.