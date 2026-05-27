Sensex down 142 points, Nifty closes range-bound

With investor sentiment remaining cautious amid continued foreign institutional investor (FII) selling and prevailing uncertainty amid the West Asia crisis, domestic equity markets closed on a mixed and range-bound note on Wednesday.

The BSE Sensex ended at 75,867.80, declining 141.90 points or 0.19 per cent and the NSE Nifty 50 index closed at 23,907.15, down 6.55 points or 0.03 per cent.

Market experts said benchmark indices continued to remain within a narrow range and midcap stocks improved over recovering domestic inflows.

Sector-wise, NSE indices closed with a mixed trend on Wednesday. Nifty Auto emerged among the top gainers with a rise of 1.77 per cent, while Nifty Media surged more than 3 per cent and Nifty Metal gained 1.68 per cent. Nifty Pharma also ended higher by 0.22 per cent and Nifty PSU Bank gained 0.27 per cent.