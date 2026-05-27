Tax moderation, targeted import curbs can aid India to shield economy from West Asia shocks: Report

A report by the Think Change Forum highlighted that India should take steps such as tax moderation, targeted import curbs on non-essential and demerit goods, and time-bound enforcement of trade-remedy measures to protect itself from the adverse impacts of the West Asia conflict.

The report also pointed out that the global economic climate is under a profound stress test. It added that geopolitical volatility in West Asia is driving structural cost-push inflation across essential sectors -- energy, agriculture, and manufacturing.

"The traditional fiscal response -- relying on open-ended subsidies to buffer these shocks -- is no longer sustainable. It creates a moral hazard by shielding firms from global volatility through perpetual subsidies, the policy disincentivises the structural efficiency and vertical integration necessary for global competitiveness," it said.

This report proposes a strategic pivot -- replacing blunt subsidy-led interventions with a precise, three-pillar framework of structural tax moderation and defensive trade alignment.

By dismantling inverted duty structures, calibrating tariffs dynamically, and restricting non-merit luxury imports, India can secure its domestic industrial base while maintaining fiscal discipline, it said, adding that this is a transition from reactive relief to proactive macroeconomic fortification.