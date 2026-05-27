Hyundai cars to become expensive by up to Rs 12,800 from June 1 

“While the company continuously strives to optimize costs and minimize the impact on its customers, the company is constrained to pass on some of the increased costs to the market through this nominal price increase,” stated the regulatory filing.

Last week, Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) had announced that it is increasing prices of its models across its portfolio by up to Rs 30,000 from June 2026. For the past few months, the carmaker said that it has been making continuous efforts to mitigate the cost impact to the extent possible through cost reduction measures.

Other top carmakers such as Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors PV have gone for price hikes in recent months. This comes as a setback for car buyers as it comes at a time when retail fuel prices have seen a sharp surge. Government-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) have hiked the prices of petrol and diesel by over Rs 7 per litre in less than two weeks.

According to industry sources, prices of essential commodities such as steel, plastic and other metals surged sharply since early March. Steel, non-ferrous metals and plastic prices have surged between 10-30% in the last one year.