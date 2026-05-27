SBI’s tech-only lending soars 45% to Rs 1,80,518 crore in FY26

MUMBAI: Indicating the rising role of technology-led banking—wherein a host of customer-facing activities are begun and completed without any human intervention, the country's largest lender SBI has said it has seen its retail advances through analytical leads grown at the fastest pace, clocking a 45% growth to Rs 1,80,518 crore in Financial Year 2026 from Rs 1,24,268 crore.
Since FY22, this growth has been a staggering 3x—from Rs 65,192 crore in fiscal 2022 to Rs 1,80,518 crore, according to the SBI annual report for FY26. This rose to Rs 1,04,139 crore in FY23, and further to Rs 1,37,357 crore in fiscal 2024, the Bank said.
Besides generating lending leads, the bank said in its annual report that, technology deployment also led to significant value creation through risk-mitigation and improved operational efficiency. That apart, the bank has also operationalised several in-house developed generative AI solutions for staff and contact centre knowledge management as well as back-office automation.
Of the total Rs 1,80,518 crore loan leads generated in the year, as much as Rs 1,01,621 crore were retail loans, Rs 43,078 crore agri business loans, Rs 27,097 crore were small business loans, Rs 8,722 crore real estate/housing loans. Again of this, the bank has lent as much as Rs 15,564 crore purely digitally during the year, of this pre-approved personal loans came in at Rs 6,765 crore, pre-approved business loans at Rs 5,514 crore Rs 2,345 crore of real-time express credit. During this period, Rs 568 crore worth instant home loan top-ups were also disbursed fully digitally.
The bank recorded its highest ever net income of Rs 80,032 crore, which was up around 13%, and the total business crossed Rs 109 trillion-mark, of which deposits stood at Rs 59.8 trillion and advances at Rs 49.3 trillion and the balance-sheet at 79 trillion.
As much as 98.7% transactions are happening through alternate channels, led by its mobile app Yono, which has seen the number of registered users crossing 10.02 crore, and as much as 66% of savings accounts were opened through this in FY26. SBI’s market share across channels currently stands at 25.11%, of which debit card spends at 30.62%, ATMs at 26.95%, and mobile banking at 22.06%.