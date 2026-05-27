SBI’s tech-only lending soars 45% to Rs 1,80,518 crore in FY26

MUMBAI: Indicating the rising role of technology-led banking—wherein a host of customer-facing activities are begun and completed without any human intervention, the country's largest lender SBI has said it has seen its retail advances through analytical leads grown at the fastest pace, clocking a 45% growth to Rs 1,80,518 crore in Financial Year 2026 from Rs 1,24,268 crore.

Since FY22, this growth has been a staggering 3x—from Rs 65,192 crore in fiscal 2022 to Rs 1,80,518 crore, according to the SBI annual report for FY26. This rose to Rs 1,04,139 crore in FY23, and further to Rs 1,37,357 crore in fiscal 2024, the Bank said.

Besides generating lending leads, the bank said in its annual report that, technology deployment also led to significant value creation through risk-mitigation and improved operational efficiency. That apart, the bank has also operationalised several in-house developed generative AI solutions for staff and contact centre knowledge management as well as back-office automation.