Mukesh Ambani draws nil salary for sixth straight year, relies on dividends

Despite Reliance Industries Ltd remaining consistently profitable over the years, its Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani — Asia’s richest man — did not draw any salary from the oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate for the sixth consecutive year, with dividends continuing to be his principal source of income.

Although Reliance board had capped Ambani's annual remuneration at Rs 15 crore from 2008-09 to 2019-20 (FY20), he has voluntarily forgone his salary in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he would continue to do so until the company and its businesses fully regained their earnings momentum.

Reliance Industries’ latest annual report showed that Ambani received “nil” remuneration in FY26, including salary, allowances, perquisites and retiral benefits.

The voluntary pay waiver dates back to June 2020, when Ambani gave up his entire compensation package amid the pandemic’s far-reaching impact on the country’s social, economic and industrial fabric.

He continued the decision — entirely voluntarily — through FY22, FY23, FY24, FY25 and now FY26 as well.

The move stands out in the global corporate landscape, where excessive executive compensation often remains a key shareholder and governance concern.