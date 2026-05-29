IndiGo reports Rs 2,536 crore loss in Jan-March quarter over forex losses 

Hit by a declining rupee amid a challenging external environment, InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo airline, reported a net loss of Rs 2,536 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 (Q4FY26). It reported a net profit of Rs 3,067 crore in the year-ago quarter (Q4FY25).

The airline’s revenue from operations grew by just 1% year-on-year to Rs 22,438 crore during the reported quarter while total cost grew by 30% to Rs 25,932 crore. Passenger ticket revenues declined marginally to Rs 19,425 crore.

Excluding the impact of foreign exchange and exceptional items, IndiGo reported a net profit of Rs 1,921 crore in Q4FY26. A declining rupee severely impacts airlines in India by inflating operational costs, triggering foreign-exchange losses and squeezing profit margins as roughly 60% of their expenses, including aviation turbine fuel (ATF), aircraft leasing and maintenance are dollar-denominated.

At 95 per dollar, the rupee has declined more than 5% so far in calendar year 2026. In the last one year, the decline is around 10%.