Rupee rises 5 paise to 95.53 against dollar in early trade after US-Iran agree to extend ceasefire

MUMBAI: The rupee rose 5 paise to 95.53 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, after the US and Iran reached an understanding to extend the ceasefire for another 60 days.

Forex traders said the agreement is expected to keep trade flowing through the strategic Strait of Hormuz while both countries continue negotiations around Iran’s nuclear program.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.77 against the US dollar, then gained ground and touched 95.53 in early trade, up 5 paise from its previous close. In initial trade the rupee also touched 95.78 against the American currency.

On Wednesday, the rupee settled higher by 12 paise at 95.58 against the US dollar.

Domestic equity and forex markets were closed on Thursday on account of Eid-ul-Azha.

US and Iranian negotiators reached a tentative agreement on Thursday to extend the ceasefire in the three-month-old war by 60 days.

"For markets, this mattered because it reduced immediate fears of fresh disruption in oil supplies. As a result, crude oil prices stayed relatively stable, something that always offers relief to oil-importing countries like India," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 99.09, up 0.07 per cent.