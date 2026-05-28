US, Iranian negotiators agree to 60-day ceasefire extension; Trump's approval pending

The United States and Iranian negotiators have reached a tentative agreement to extend the ceasefire by 60 days and launch talks on Iran's nuclear program, according to a US official familiar with the matter.

The official, who was not authorised to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said President Donald Trump still needs to sign off on the emerging memorandum of understanding.

The tentative agreement worked out by the two sides comes at a moment when the fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran appeared to be wavering.

However, there was no immediate confirmation from Trump himself, or from Iran.

The 60-day deal will say that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz will be unrestricted, with no tolls or harassment and with Iran having to remove all mines within 30 days, Axios reported.

The US will, in return, lift its naval blockade on Iran's ports, but only in proportion to how much commercial shipping is restored, it said.

The memorandum will also contain an Iranian commitment not to pursue a nuclear weapon, Axios said. Among the first issues to be addressed is how to dispose of Iran's stocks of enriched uranium.

The US military earlier on Thursday accused Iran of violating the ceasefire after Kuwait reported coming under attack following an American strike against the Islamic Republic. It was the latest flare-up of fighting to threaten ongoing negotiations to end the war.

Details of the tentative agreement were first reported by the news outlet Axios.

Earlier, the US military on Thursday accused Iran of violating a fragile ceasefire after Kuwait reported coming under attack following an American strike against the Islamic Republic. It was the latest flare-up of fighting to threaten ongoing negotiations to end the war.

US Central Command said Kuwait intercepted missiles fired from Iran late Wednesday, and military officials called the attack on one of America's top allies in the Persian Gulf an "egregious ceasefire violation".