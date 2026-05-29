Tesla launches Model Y Premium rear-wheel drive in India at Rs 50.89 lakh

Tesla on Friday introduced the 2026 Model Y Premium rear-wheel drive in India, priced at Rs 50.89 lakh. The move comes with the carmaker aiming to expand its product portfolio in India.

Model Y Premium rear-wheel drive introduction in India follows the launch of the company's second model, a three-row six-seater SUV Model YL priced at Rs 61.99 lakh the previous month.

Tesla made its entry into the country in 2025, introducing its Model Y at Rs 59.89 lakh.

"The Model Y Premium rear-wheel drive, a new variant of Model Y, the world's best-selling EV as of March 2026, introduces a suite of hardware and design enhancements, elevating both performance and interior sophistication", the company said.

Delivery of the Model Y Premium rear-wheel drive will start in July 2026.

The vehicle has a range of up to 500 km on a single charge (WLTP) and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds.

Besides bringing new products, Tesla has been expanding its charging network, including superchargers, across major hubs in India as it plans to expand at a larger scale in the country.

It is looking to build charging infrastructure around the major hubs -- Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai and Pune.

At present, the company has 'Tesla Experience Centers' in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, and a Tesla Centre at Sohna Road, Gurugram.

With inputs from PTI