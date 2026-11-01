Gross GST collections in Oct rose 23% to Rs 2.31 lakh crore driven by import revenue surge

India’s gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections rose 22.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2.31 lakh crore in October 2026, due to a sharp increase in revenues from imports, as per the provisional government data released on Sunday.

The import revenue, which accounted for the double-digit revenue growth, rose by 42.2 per cent to Rs 72,246 crore, while the Gross Domestic Revenue also registered a double-digit growth of 15.8 per cent and stood at Rs 1.59 lakh crore in October.

Manoj Mishra, Partner and Tax Controversy Management Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat said, “October GST collections mark a significant milestone, with gross revenue crossing INR 2.31 lakh crore and growing 22.9 per cent year-on-year."

"More notably, net GST revenue has crossed the Rs 2 lakh crore mark, reaching Rs 2.03 lakh crore. The timing is significant, as October collections capture the festive-season demand cycle, which typically brings higher consumer spending, retail activity and movement of goods across sectors,” Mishra said.

After accounting for refunds, net GST collections increased 25.6 per cent to Rs 2.03 lakh crore in October, compared with Rs 1.61 lakh crore in the corresponding month last year. Total refunds during the month rose 6.5 per cent to Rs 27,934 crore.