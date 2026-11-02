Govt to support growth through capex until private investment picks up: FM Sitharaman

MUMBAI: The government will continue to support growth by undertaking capital expenditure until private sector investment increases, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.

Speaking at an event organised by HSBC here, she said the government accords top priority to fiscal prudence and will continue to play the balancing act by being "creative" in continuing spending while pushing growth with capex.

"Capex is a very important component of our growth strategy because till such a time when the private sector is also going to come in and expand capacities or establish newer capacities, it is important for the government to push through with the capital expenditure," she said.

This strategy has borne very good results over the last four-five years, and the growth multipliers have actually worked to the economy's benefit, she said. "We are happy to extend that we will continue doing that because India's growth momentum should not be lost out at all," Sitharaman said.

She, however, underlined that it is very important to be fiscally prudent and termed it a top priority for the government. "We will have to be prudent, but we will have to be creative in which we can encourage growth and spend."

With the economy continuing to grow at over 7 per cent, the finance minister requested all Indians to speak with a lot of confidence about the country, asserting that there is no fragility and activity on the ground is robust.

"We will have to speak with a lot of confidence about India. That is my request," Sitharaman said.