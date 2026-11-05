India has become 'go-to destination' for alco-bev companies: William Grant & Sons India MD

William Grant & Sons India is expecting demand for premium liquor to continue outpacing overall industry growth as it pursues aggressive expansion plans in the country. Managing Director Kartik Mohindra said India has become the go-to destination for alcohol-beverage companies, with no two ways about it.

“India represents a hotbed of growth and premiumisation for the foreseeable next 5-6 years, especially when you are in the world of single malts and whiskey like we are. For everyone, India represents the biggest opportunity in the world,” Mohindra told TNIE during an interaction.

India’s alco-bev industry is estimated to have a market size of Rs 6.2 lakh crore in CY2025 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4 per cent over the next few years, according to the International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI).

In a recent report, ISWAI stated that premiumisation is increasingly becoming a key growth engine for the industry. The premium segment grew at a 10.2 per cent CAGR between 2022 and 2025, compared with 1.1 per cent for cheap and 1.4 per cent for regular products.

William Grant & Sons, which owns brands such as top-selling single malt Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Monkey Shoulder and Hendrick's, will also launch new brands in India next financial year as it eyes a bigger play in the premium segment.

“We operate in the top-end segment, which is growing at a significantly faster pace than the entire pyramid. This is not a surprise. Every premium sector in the Indian economy is growing at a faster pace. This can be attributed to economic growth, good policy and higher disposable income. Self-indulgence in the luxury alco-bev space has seen a significant rise,” said Mohindra.