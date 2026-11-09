India, EU resolve to boost tech and investment ties ahead of sealing of landmark trade deal

NEW DELHI: Weeks ahead of inking of a mega trade pact, India and European Union (EU) on Monday vowed to boost their ties in trade and investment, quantum technologies, semiconductors and biotechnology to deliver "mutually beneficial and transformative" outcomes.

The two sides also agreed to work towards conclusion of the proposed investment protection agreement and the pact on geographical indications.

A comprehensive scrutiny of the two-way engagement was carried out at the seventh India-EU Strategic Partnership Review Meeting (SPRM) held in New Delhi.

India and the 27-nation bloc are set to seal next month the landmark free trade agreement -- billed as the "mother of all deals" -- to create a market of two billion people.

"Both sides reviewed engagements towards boosting trade and investment cooperation, including the timely signing and implementation of the India-EU free trade agreement, and to continue work towards conclusion of the investment protection agreement and the agreement on geographical indications," according to a joint press statement.