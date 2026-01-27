'Mother of all deals' opens up EU market for Indian exports in many sectors, here's all you need to know

NEW DELHI: India and the European Union have concluded negotiations on a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that delivers sweeping tariff reductions across sectors, significantly enhancing market access for Indian exporters while safeguarding sensitive domestic industries. Dubbed the 'mother of all deals' by the government, the agreement provides preferential access to the EU across 97% of tariff lines, covering 99.5% of India’s export value.

Here is a sector-wise break-up of the key duty cuts and market access commitments secured under the FTA:

Textiles & Apparel

All tariff lines will move to zero duty, eliminating EU tariffs of up to 12%. This opens the EU’s textile and apparel import market worth about USD 263.5 billion to Indian yarn, garments, and home textiles, offering a major boost to employment-heavy MSME clusters.

Leather & Footwear

EU duties of up to 17% will be eliminated at the entry into force of the FTA. The move is expected to strengthen India’s $2.4 billion leather and footwear exports and improve its share in the EU’s $100 billion import market.

Marine products

Tariffs of up to 26% will be reduced to zero, covering 100% of trade value. The duty cuts are expected to significantly enhance exports of shrimp, frozen fish, and value-added seafood, benefiting coastal economies.

Gems & jewellery

Import duties of up to 4% will be eliminated across all tariff lines. Preferential access is expected to improve competitiveness of India’s USD 2.7 billion jewellery exports in the EU’s USD 79.2 billion import market.