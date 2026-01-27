India–EU FTA unlocks major services access, eases mobility for professionals

NEW DELHI: Services trade and cross-border mobility for professionals have emerged as key gains for India under the newly concluded India–European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), with the pact securing expanded market access for Indian service providers and a predictable framework for the movement of skilled and semi-skilled workers across Europe.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the agreement delivers “ambitious and commercially meaningful” commitments in services, reflecting the growing importance of the sector, which is the fastest-growing component of both the Indian and EU economies. India–EU trade in services stood at about $83 billion in 2024, and officials expect this to rise sharply once the agreement comes into force.

Under the FTA, Indian service providers will get predictable access to the EU market across 144 subsectors, including information technology and IT-enabled services, professional services, education, financial services, tourism, construction and other business services. The government said this certainty of market access and non-discriminatory treatment would help Indian companies scale up operations and offer competitive services to European consumers.

In return, the EU will gain access to 102 services subsectors in India, a move expected to attract greater European investment and high-end services into the Indian market, deepening bilateral integration.