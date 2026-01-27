India has signed the biggest FTA in its history: PM Modi on EU-FTA

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union (EU) is the biggest such deal in India’s history.

He further said that the deal will not only boost the manufacturing and agricultural sectors, but also enhance the growth in India’s service sector.

As per the agreement, 99 per cent of Indian exports by value, 96.6 per cent of EU goods exports will have easier access to each other's territory.

Addressing the joint press meet with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Modi said, “Today, India has signed the biggest FTA in its history. On January 27, India is getting into an FTA with 27 countries of the European Union.”

He asserted that this deal will also help Indian farmers and manufacturers better tap the European market and strengthen the ties between the two largest global democracies.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal also seconded his thoughts and assured that this deal will unlock vast opportunities for Indian exporters to venture into the $20 trillion EU market.