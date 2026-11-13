Interest rate changes may fail to tackle supply-driven inflation, warns CEA

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Friday said monetary policy tools such as interest rate adjustments could become less effective in tackling inflation in a world increasingly vulnerable to supply-side disruptions.

"Fiscal and other public policy measures will be more important because raising interest rates will not solve the supply-induced problems. If anything, it may even be counter-productive," he said at the 9th Annual Food Systems Dialogue in New Delhi.

Amid persistent supply-induced disruptions, countries would have to use all kinds of flexibilities within the inflation-targeting framework, he said.

"Since 2022, very few countries have met their inflation target. So, it will be there as a framework, but I think countries will take creative liberties with it, as they have to," he added.

Supply chain disruptions following the Russia-Ukraine war, which began in February 2022, and the subsequent West Asia crisis have led to soaring prices worldwide, particularly those of energy.

In a bid to rein in inflation, major central banks across the world, including the US Federal Reserve, have raised interest rates.