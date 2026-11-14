Yes Bank moves SC seeking review of order quashing Rs 8,415 crore AT-1 bond write-off

NEW DELHI: Yes Bank has moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of its order that upheld the Bombay High Court's direction quashing the bank administrator's decision to write off Additional Tier 1 (AT-1) bonds worth Rs 8,415 crore in March 2020.

Yes Bank has sought a review of the October 15 order of the top court, which dismissed the appeals challenging the Bombay HC's January 20, 2023, judgment that had quashed the write-off.

The October 15 order is now the subject of the review. The HC, in its judgment, had quashed the administrator's March 2020 decision to write off AT-1 bonds worth Rs 8,415 crore.

Following this, Yes Bank filed appeals in the Supreme Court, and on October 15, it dismissed them, upholding the HC's direction that the write-off could not stand.

Now, Yes Bank wants the top court to review that dismissal and reconsider the matter afresh.