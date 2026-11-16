Markets recover, but broader weakness persists

In the commodity and currency markets, WTI crude oil remained relatively stable around $88 per barrel, while the Indian rupee strengthened towards the 93.90 level. Although the currency movement offered some relief, persistent geopolitical tensions continued to weigh on global risk appetite and market sentiment.

Overall, the market recovery appears selective rather than broad-based. While buying in heavyweight stocks supported the benchmark indices, continued weakness in mid-cap, small-cap and micro-cap segments warrants caution. Going forward, geopolitical developments, crude oil movements, currency fluctuations and institutional investment flows are likely to remain key drivers of market direction.

Nifty 50: Resistance at 25,300 remains crucial

The Nifty 50 closed Monday's session with modest gains after trading largely within a narrow range of 25,200–25,300. The index touched an intraday low near 25,172, indicating buying interest at lower levels. However, the inability to sustain above higher levels suggests some hesitation among market participants.

On the upside, 25,300 remains the immediate resistance level, followed by the next major hurdle at 25,500. A decisive breakout above 25,300 could strengthen bullish momentum and pave the way for further upside.

On the downside, the 25,100–25,000 zone is the immediate support area, followed by stronger support near 24,800. Sustaining above these levels will be important to maintain the prevailing positive structure. A decisive breakdown below support could trigger additional profit-booking.

From a technical indicator perspective, the RSI stands at 76.59, indicating overbought conditions and raising the possibility of near-term consolidation. Meanwhile, the MACD continues to trade above its signal line, with the histogram remaining in positive territory, reflecting an overall bullish momentum. However, the recent contraction in histogram bars indicates some moderation in buying strength.

The derivatives setup suggests that the Nifty could remain range-bound in the near term unless a decisive breakout above 25,300 triggers fresh directional momentum.

Ponmudi added that any escalation in global geopolitical tensions could increase volatility and weigh on investor sentiment. "The stability in crude oil around $88 per barrel remains important for India's inflation and external balance outlook. Further strength in the Indian rupee could provide some support to overall market sentiment," he said.

Therefore, investors and traders will remain selective, avoid aggressive positioning at elevated levels and closely monitor key support and resistance zones. A sustained improvement in broader market breadth, supported by strong volumes and fresh buying interest, will be necessary to confirm a stronger and more convincing market recovery.