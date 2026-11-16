Tata Motors PV shares crash 9% following Q2 results, cuts JLR guidance

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) shares plunged nearly 9% on Monday after the automaker reported second quarter earnings on Friday and lowered its full-year guidance for British subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). The stock settled 8.70% lower at 262.40 apiece, emerging as the biggest laggard in the Nifty50 pack.
So far this year, TMPV shares have declined 29%. In contrast, benchmark Nifty50 is down a little over 3% year-to-date.
Hit by restructuring costs and the write-down of assets at JLR, TMPV reported on Friday a consolidated net loss of Rs 5,451 crore for the September quarter (Q2FY27), down from a loss of Rs 6,368 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal (Q2FY26). The company incurred exceptional charges of about Rs 6,700 crore during the quarter.
JLR, which accounts for 80% of TMPV’s consolidated revenue, said that in light of ongoing market challenges, geopolitical risks and the exceptional costs recognised in the quarter, guidance for the full year has been revised to adjusted Ebit margin in the range of 2-3% from earlier forecast of 4%.
TMPV’s domestic revenue and sales volume rose sharply but margins remained compressed on account of adverse commodities & forex impact. Ebitda margin for TMPV in Q2FY27 was 4% (-180 bps Y-o-Y) while profit before tax (PBT) for Q2FY27 was at breakeven, as compared to a profit of Rs 200 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
Reacting to the result, Motilal Oswal has maintained its "sell" rating on the stock, reduced its earnings estimates and lowered the price target to Rs 240, implying a downside potential of 16% from Friday's closing levels.
Motilal Oswal lowered its Earnings Per Share (EPS) estimates for Tata Motors PV by 69% for financial year 2027 and by 5% for financial year 2028, citing the multiple headwinds to JLR due to continued pressure from VME costs, commodity prices, persistent softness in Chinese demand, higher interest costs as a result of increased debt, and a downward revision to its full-year margin guidance.