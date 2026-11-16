Tata Motors PV shares crash 9% following Q2 results, cuts JLR guidance

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) shares plunged nearly 9% on Monday after the automaker reported second quarter earnings on Friday and lowered its full-year guidance for British subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). The stock settled 8.70% lower at 262.40 apiece, emerging as the biggest laggard in the Nifty50 pack.

So far this year, TMPV shares have declined 29%. In contrast, benchmark Nifty50 is down a little over 3% year-to-date.

Hit by restructuring costs and the write-down of assets at JLR, TMPV reported on Friday a consolidated net loss of Rs 5,451 crore for the September quarter (Q2FY27), down from a loss of Rs 6,368 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal (Q2FY26). The company incurred exceptional charges of about Rs 6,700 crore during the quarter.