MUMBAI: A month after the Supreme Court invalidated the write-down of the Rs 8,415-crore additional tier-1 (AT1) bonds of Yes Bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has moved the apex court seeking a review of the order.

Earlier, Yes Bank had moved the apex court seeking a review of the order. AT1 bonds are a type of perpetual debt instruments that carry higher risk but offer relatively higher returns.

Yes Bank had written down these bonds in March 2020 as part of the RBI-initiated reconstruction scheme after the private lender plunged into a crisis due to alleged corporate governance issues and financial irregularities.

A two-judge bench of the apex court in a ruling on October 15 upheld the Bombay High Court’s January 2023 order, saying “the write-offs were illegal and arbitrary,” and further questioned the powers of the RBI to authorise such commercial decisions.

When contacted, the RBI spokesperson confirmed that the central bank has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court on the Yes Bank AT1 bonds case.

“The order seems to be on a technicality rather than the underlying terms of the product,” said Vivek Ramji Iyer, a partner for financial services risk advisory practice at Grant Thornton. “The decision creates regulatory uncertainty that can have a potential to impact investor sentiment,” Iyer added.