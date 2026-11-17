MUMBAI: A month after the Supreme Court invalidated the write-down of the Rs 8,415-crore additional tier-1 (AT1) bonds of Yes Bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has moved the apex court seeking a review of the order.
Earlier, Yes Bank had moved the apex court seeking a review of the order. AT1 bonds are a type of perpetual debt instruments that carry higher risk but offer relatively higher returns.
Yes Bank had written down these bonds in March 2020 as part of the RBI-initiated reconstruction scheme after the private lender plunged into a crisis due to alleged corporate governance issues and financial irregularities.
A two-judge bench of the apex court in a ruling on October 15 upheld the Bombay High Court’s January 2023 order, saying “the write-offs were illegal and arbitrary,” and further questioned the powers of the RBI to authorise such commercial decisions.
When contacted, the RBI spokesperson confirmed that the central bank has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court on the Yes Bank AT1 bonds case.
“The order seems to be on a technicality rather than the underlying terms of the product,” said Vivek Ramji Iyer, a partner for financial services risk advisory practice at Grant Thornton. “The decision creates regulatory uncertainty that can have a potential to impact investor sentiment,” Iyer added.
The AT1 bond write-off was central to the Yes Bank reconstruction scheme after the lender went belly up on March 5, 2020 and was placed under an administrator and imposed moratorium on lending and cash withdrawals. The bank promoted by Rana Kapoor, who was later jailed for corruption, was rescued by the SBI-led consortium of lenders.
While upholding the January 2023 Bombay HC order, the apex court held that the Yes Bank’s administrator (Prashant Kumar who retired last October) had no powers to extinguish these bonds in the absence of a specific provision in the final reconstruction scheme as the write-downs were effected after the rescue scheme came into force and that the write-down was impermissible under those circumstances.
“We see no reason to interfere with the impugned judgment of the Bombay HC delivered in January 2023,” Bar & Bench quoted judges Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih as saying while pronouncing the verdict. Bar & Bench is a website writing and reporting on legal matters.
The write-down was challenged by Axis Trustee Services, representing the bondholders in May 2020.
Recently bondholders had also filed a contempt petition in SC alleging the bank had failed to provide a clear roadmap for restoring the written-off bonds and implementing the court’s directions, which includes the principal and 9% annual interest since issuance in December 2016 and 2018
AT1 bonds are high-risk bank capital instruments that can be written off or converted into equity during financial stresscan be written off or converted into equity if a bank faces financial stress