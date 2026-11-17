NEW DELHI: In a major setback to Vedanta group’s Twin Star Technologies, the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed its appeal against the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLAT) order setting aside its Rs 2,962-crore resolution plan for the Videocon group. The apex court upheld the NCLAT’s power to send an approved resolution plan back to the committee of creditors (CoC) for reconsideration.

The NCLAT, in an order dated January 5, 2022, had set aside the approval of Twin Star Technologies’ resolution plan for the Videocon group, holding that it did not comply with certain provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). It had remanded the matter to the CoC to reconsider the plan and complete the insolvency process.

“We have upheld the power of the NCLAT to send the approved resolution plan to the CoC. And for the reasons assigned by us, we have dismissed all the appeals,” a bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe said in its order.

Videocon Industries, once a leading consumer electronics and home appliances maker, was admitted to insolvency proceedings in June 2018 after defaulting on loans owed to a consortium of lenders.