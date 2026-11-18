MUMBAI: Shares of Tata Group companies, including Tata Chemicals, Tata Investment Corporation and Tata Motors, rallied up to 9% in early trade on Tuesday as expectations of a potential listing of the Tata Sons gathered momentum after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directed the group’s holding company to comply with the listing requirements applicable to upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).
Tata Chemicals shares surged over 9%, while Tata Investment Corporation gained more than 7% and Tata Motors surged over 4%. Other Tata Group stocks, including Tata Coffee, Tata Power, TCS, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, and Voltas also rallied up to 2% in early trade on Tuesday.
As the session progressed, some Tata Group stocks gave up their early gains as a few listed companies clarified to the bourses that they are not aware of the initiation of any regulatory or legal proceedings. Despite this, Tata Chemicals shares closed 6% higher at `649.45, Tata Investment 6% higher at `609.70 and Tata Motors 4% higher at `445.50.
“Tata Chemicals Ltd (the Company) has no knowledge of any negotiations… The Company is not aware of any such information that has not been communicated to the exchanges which could explain the aforesaid movement in trading,” Tata Chemicals said in an exchange filing when asked to clarify on Tata Sons listing rumour reports.
In a letter dated November 16 and addressed to Tata Sons’ chief financial officer, the RBI asked the company to comply with all applicable regulatory requirements. Already classified as an upper-layer NBFC, the central bank in its letter again highlighted the mandatory listing requirement of such firms. If Tata Sons runs out of options and launches an IPO, it would significantly impact the wider Tata Group, particularly its listed investment companies.
Tata Steel and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles have the largest holdings in Tata Sons at 3.06% each.