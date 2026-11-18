MUMBAI: Shares of Tata Group companies, including Tata Chemicals, Tata Investment Corporation and Tata Motors, rallied up to 9% in early trade on Tuesday as expectations of a potential listing of the Tata Sons gathered momentum after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directed the group’s holding company to comply with the listing requirements applicable to upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

Tata Chemicals shares surged over 9%, while Tata Investment Corporation gained more than 7% and Tata Motors surged over 4%. Other Tata Group stocks, including Tata Coffee, Tata Power, TCS, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, and Voltas also rallied up to 2% in early trade on Tuesday.

As the session progressed, some Tata Group stocks gave up their early gains as a few listed companies clarified to the bourses that they are not aware of the initiation of any regulatory or legal proceedings. Despite this, Tata Chemicals shares closed 6% higher at `649.45, Tata Investment 6% higher at `609.70 and Tata Motors 4% higher at `445.50.