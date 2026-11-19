Despite a fall in benchmark indices in the early trade due to a drag in IT stocks and a market fear about a US rate hikes, Indian equity markets on Thursday closed higher, recovering sharply from early losses as buying interest gathered momentum across key sectors. The sentiments improved steadily as the session progressed. Auto stocks spearheaded the recovery, surging over 4%, while Consumer Durables gained more than 3%, recouping the previous session’s losses. Banking stocks and other domestically oriented cyclical sectors also lent support to the broader market rally.
BSE Sensex today jumped 989.04 points or 1.21 percent to 83,021.75, while Nifty50 at 25,514 was up 286.35 points or 1.14 percent.
In contrast, the IT sector remained under pressure, with the Nifty IT index declining over 1%. The weakness reflected subdued sentiment in US technology stocks, continued strength in the US dollar and lingering concerns over the Federal Reserve’s hawkish policy stance.
Among key macroeconomic indicators, WTI crude prices remained broadly stable at around $82 per barrel, while the Indian rupee appreciated to approximately 93.2 against the US dollar, providing some respite on the currency front.
"The session marked a notable improvement in domestic market sentiment, as broad-based buying in Auto, Banking and other domestically focused sectors helped benchmark indices overcome early weakness and conclude the day in positive territory," said R Ponmudi, CEO at online trading and wealth-tech company Enrich Money.
On Thursday, NSE's Nifty 50 also closed on a strong positive around the 25,500 zone, forming a bullish candlestick after recovering from early weakness and advancing towards higher levels. However, the 25,500 mark remains a crucial, and a decisive breakout followed by sustained trading above this level will be essential to extend the prevailing momentum towards the 25,800–26,000 zone.
On the downside, 25,400 has emerged as immediate support, followed by the 25,300 level. The RSI stands at 75.57, indicating overbought conditions and the possibility of intermittent profit-booking at higher levels. The MACD remains firmly positive, with the MACD line above the signal line and a positive histogram, confirming the prevailing bullish momentum.
Bank Nifty closed sharply higher, outperforming the broader market and registering fresh record highs, with the index decisively crossing and closing above the 63,000 mark. The strong bullish candle reflects sustained buying interest across banking heavyweights, reinforcing the ongoing upward momentum. The index continues to exhibit a strong bullish structure, while the MACD remains firmly above its signal line, with a positive histogram indicating strong momentum. However, the RSI at 79.73 is in the overbought territory, suggesting the possibility of intermittent profit-booking or consolidation at elevated levels.
From the derivatives perspective, cumulative Put OI stands at 2.29 crore against Call OI of 1.69 crore, indicating relatively stronger put-side positioning. Based on strike-wise OI concentration, 62,500 emerges as the immediate support, followed by 62,000–61,900, where significant Put OI is visible. On the upside, 63,100 forms the immediate resistance, while the strong Call OI concentration around 64,000 could act as a higher resistance zone.
According to Ponmudi, the near-term outlook remains strongly bullish, with the index sustaining above 63,000 and derivatives positioning providing a supportive cushion on declines. However, the elevated RSI and sharp rally warrant caution against aggressive fresh buying at higher levels. "A buy-on-dips approach remains preferable, with 63,100 as the immediate breakout level and 62,500 as the key support to monitor, Ponmudi added.