Despite a fall in benchmark indices in the early trade due to a drag in IT stocks and a market fear about a US rate hikes, Indian equity markets on Thursday closed higher, recovering sharply from early losses as buying interest gathered momentum across key sectors. The sentiments improved steadily as the session progressed. Auto stocks spearheaded the recovery, surging over 4%, while Consumer Durables gained more than 3%, recouping the previous session’s losses. Banking stocks and other domestically oriented cyclical sectors also lent support to the broader market rally.

BSE Sensex today jumped 989.04 points or 1.21 percent to 83,021.75, while Nifty50 at 25,514 was up 286.35 points or 1.14 percent.

In contrast, the IT sector remained under pressure, with the Nifty IT index declining over 1%. The weakness reflected subdued sentiment in US technology stocks, continued strength in the US dollar and lingering concerns over the Federal Reserve’s hawkish policy stance.

Among key macroeconomic indicators, WTI crude prices remained broadly stable at around $82 per barrel, while the Indian rupee appreciated to approximately 93.2 against the US dollar, providing some respite on the currency front.

"The session marked a notable improvement in domestic market sentiment, as broad-based buying in Auto, Banking and other domestically focused sectors helped benchmark indices overcome early weakness and conclude the day in positive territory," said R Ponmudi, CEO at online trading and wealth-tech company Enrich Money.

On Thursday, NSE's Nifty 50 also closed on a strong positive around the 25,500 zone, forming a bullish candlestick after recovering from early weakness and advancing towards higher levels. However, the 25,500 mark remains a crucial, and a decisive breakout followed by sustained trading above this level will be essential to extend the prevailing momentum towards the 25,800–26,000 zone.