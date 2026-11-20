Indian benchmark equity indices staged a sharp rally on Friday, defying weak global market trends, with the Sensex surging nearly 898 points and the Nifty climbing above 25,800. Strong buying in banking stocks, sustained foreign fund inflows and easing crude oil prices lifted investor sentiment.

Extending their gains for a second consecutive session, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 897.96 points, or 1.08 per cent, to settle at 83,919.71.

During the session, the index surged 1,016.21 points, or 1.22 per cent, to hit an intraday high of 84,037.96.

The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 286.30 points, or 1.12 per cent, to close at 25,800.60.

On a weekly basis, the Sensex gained 2,327.26 points, or 2.85 per cent, while the Nifty advanced 656.30 points, or 2.61 per cent.

So far in November, the Sensex has surged 9,460.18 points, or 12.70 per cent, while the Nifty has climbed 2,747.50 points, or 11.91 per cent.