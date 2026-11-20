Indian benchmark equity indices staged a sharp rally on Friday, defying weak global market trends, with the Sensex surging nearly 898 points and the Nifty climbing above 25,800. Strong buying in banking stocks, sustained foreign fund inflows and easing crude oil prices lifted investor sentiment.
Extending their gains for a second consecutive session, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 897.96 points, or 1.08 per cent, to settle at 83,919.71.
During the session, the index surged 1,016.21 points, or 1.22 per cent, to hit an intraday high of 84,037.96.
The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 286.30 points, or 1.12 per cent, to close at 25,800.60.
On a weekly basis, the Sensex gained 2,327.26 points, or 2.85 per cent, while the Nifty advanced 656.30 points, or 2.61 per cent.
So far in November, the Sensex has surged 9,460.18 points, or 12.70 per cent, while the Nifty has climbed 2,747.50 points, or 11.91 per cent.
From the Sensex constituents, Kotak Mahindra Bank rose 3.08 per cent, followed by HDFC Bank (3.02 per cent), Maruti (2.88 per cent), UltraTech Cement (2.75 per cent), Bajaj Finance (2.47 per cent) and ICICI Bank (2.22 per cent).
Titan, Tata Steel, NTPC and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.
"Indian equities advanced even as a deepening tech rout swept through Asian markets. Private banks extended their record run as foreign investors, rotating out of global AI trades, continued to favour the sector's liquidity. Cooling AI trade also lent support to Indian IT by easing concerns over disruption to traditional services," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Ltd, said.
The BSE MidCap Select index gained 0.59 per cent, while the SmallCap Select index edged down 0.02 per cent.
Among BSE sectoral indices, the Hospitals index surged 3.59 per cent, followed by Top 10 Banks (2.45 per cent), Bankex (2.34 per cent), MidSmall Private Banks (1.96 per cent), Financial Services (1.66 per cent), Realty (1.48 per cent), MidSmall Private Banks Quality Tilt (1.45 per cent) and PSU Bank (1.22 per cent).
Bankex, PSU Bank, Private Banks and Top 10 Banks indices touched their respective all-time highs during the session.
FMCG, Industrials, Telecommunication, Consumer Durables and Power were among the sectoral laggards.
"Indian equities staged a strong rebound on Friday, reversing early losses to rally sharply in the second half of the session, even as global markets remained under pressure, particularly from a sell-off in AI-linked stocks. Resilient domestic buying helped benchmarks recover and close in positive territory, shrugging off weak global cues.
"The global unwinding of crowded positions in AI-linked stocks has prompted a broader reassessment of risk and a shift in capital flows, providing a relative tailwind for Indian equities," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.89 per cent to USD 90.24 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 7,411.41 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.
In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi tumbled 5.21 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 5.06 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 1.89 per cent and Shanghai's SSE Composite dropped 1.22 per cent.
European markets were also trading lower.
US equity markets had ended sharply lower on Thursday. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.25 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 2.19 per cent and the S&P 500 fell 2.02 per cent.
In the previous trading session, the Sensex had jumped 989.94 points, or 1.21 per cent, to close at 83,021.75, while the Nifty had gained 286.35 points, or 1.14 per cent, to settle at 25,514.30.
(With inputs from PTI)