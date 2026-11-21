NEW YORK: A bruising sell-off in artificial intelligence stocks on Friday pulled the S&P 500 down 3.7%, dragging the index to its worst weekly loss in more than 18 months, and knocking the Nasdaq composite into the red for the year.

The benchmark S&P 500 index is now in what professional investors call a "correction," having fallen more than 10% from its Oct. 6 all-time high.

The last time the S&P 500 had a correction was March 2025, as the Trump administration's trade war rattled the market. Its weekly loss, marking its worst such decline since April 2025, as the trade war escalated, capped a seven-day losing streak, the longest such string of losses since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The Nasdaq composite, which is more greatly influenced by tech stocks, slumped 5.3%, pulling it into negative territory for the year. Its weekly loss was also just shy of its worst week since March 2020, when the pandemic ground the global economy to a halt.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, with less exposure to technology stocks, fell 1.9%.

Chip stocks like Nvidia, Micron Technology, Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices bore the brunt of the selling, but other companies connected to the AI buildout tanked as well, including the optical products company Corning and the energy provider Bloom Energy. The AI lab Anthropic, coming off a successful IPO Thursday, tumbled 8.5%.

The sell-off in technology stocks spread around the globe: Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi each fell more than 5% overnight. European indexes fell sharply as well.