India's net oil and gas import bill surged 60 per cent year-on-year to $16 billion in October as global crude prices nearly doubled amid the West Asia conflict and disruptions to energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).

The rising import bill highlights India's exposure to disruptions in global energy supplies, given its heavy dependence on overseas crude and natural gas. The country imports nearly 89 per cent of its crude oil requirements, making it particularly vulnerable to price fluctuations and supply disruptions.

The net import bill stood at $10 billion in October 2025. Brent crude averaged $124.77 per barrel during the month, compared with $64.75 a year earlier. The Indian crude basket also nearly doubled in value, averaging $119.91 per barrel against $65.08 in October last year.

Crude oil imports alone cost $19.5 billion in October, up from $10.4 billion a year ago, although import volumes increased by a relatively modest 11 per cent to 23.3 million tonnes. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports accounted for $1.3 billion, while petroleum product exports fetched $6.3 billion.

The impact of the energy supply disruption was particularly visible in the LPG segment, with imports and domestic consumption registering sharp declines. Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) consumption fell 12.3 per cent in October and 15.1 per cent during April-October. The number of active domestic LPG consumers also declined to 32.6 crore as of November 1, from 33.4 crore on April 1, the PPAC data showed.

Direct private LPG imports plunged 83.8 per cent in October and 97.3 per cent during the first seven months of the financial year. Packed domestic LPG sales by state-run oil companies fell 11.8 per cent in October, while bulk LPG sales dropped 49.1 per cent. Auto LPG sales, however, rose 23.9 per cent.