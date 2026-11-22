India's net oil and gas import bill surged 60 per cent year-on-year to $16 billion in October as global crude prices nearly doubled amid the West Asia conflict and disruptions to energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).
The rising import bill highlights India's exposure to disruptions in global energy supplies, given its heavy dependence on overseas crude and natural gas. The country imports nearly 89 per cent of its crude oil requirements, making it particularly vulnerable to price fluctuations and supply disruptions.
The net import bill stood at $10 billion in October 2025. Brent crude averaged $124.77 per barrel during the month, compared with $64.75 a year earlier. The Indian crude basket also nearly doubled in value, averaging $119.91 per barrel against $65.08 in October last year.
Crude oil imports alone cost $19.5 billion in October, up from $10.4 billion a year ago, although import volumes increased by a relatively modest 11 per cent to 23.3 million tonnes. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports accounted for $1.3 billion, while petroleum product exports fetched $6.3 billion.
The impact of the energy supply disruption was particularly visible in the LPG segment, with imports and domestic consumption registering sharp declines. Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) consumption fell 12.3 per cent in October and 15.1 per cent during April-October. The number of active domestic LPG consumers also declined to 32.6 crore as of November 1, from 33.4 crore on April 1, the PPAC data showed.
Direct private LPG imports plunged 83.8 per cent in October and 97.3 per cent during the first seven months of the financial year. Packed domestic LPG sales by state-run oil companies fell 11.8 per cent in October, while bulk LPG sales dropped 49.1 per cent. Auto LPG sales, however, rose 23.9 per cent.
The decline comes amid disruptions to energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil and gas supplies. The conflict in West Asia has heightened concerns over the movement of energy cargoes through the waterway, affecting supplies to import-dependent countries such as India.
The International Energy Agency, in its World Energy Outlook 2026, said LPG imports had fallen by more than 50 per cent during the first two months of the shipping disruption.
Imports of petroleum products fell 41.2 per cent in October and 49.3 per cent during April-October. PPAC attributed the decline during the financial year so far mainly to lower imports of LPG, petroleum coke and fuel oil.
The higher global crude prices have also pushed up India's cumulative energy import expenditure. During April-October, the country's net oil and gas import bill climbed to $97.7 billion from $70.3 billion in the corresponding period last year. Crude imports during the seven-month period cost $111 billion, against $72.3 billion a year earlier, despite volumes rising only 2.7 per cent.
Consumption trends for other fuels remained relatively resilient. Diesel consumption rose 12 per cent year-on-year to 8.5 million tonnes in October, while petrol sales increased 3.5 per cent and bitumen consumption grew 16.5 per cent.
Overall petroleum product consumption increased 2.7 per cent to 20.5 million tonnes in October. However, consumption during April-October remained 3.2 per cent lower at 134.2 million tonnes.
Natural gas consumption declined 7.27 per cent to 5,707 million standard cubic metres in October. LNG imports also fell 6.94 per cent to 3,014 million standard cubic metres.
On the refining front, Indian refineries processed 24.1 million tonnes of crude oil in October, up 7.1 per cent year-on-year, equivalent to around 5.70 million barrels per day. Of this, 22 million tonnes were imported crude, while the remainder came from domestic production. Imported crude accounted for 88.7 per cent of the country's crude requirements during the month.
India's import dependence for natural gas stood at 52.8 per cent in October. Ethanol blending in petrol remained at 20 per cent, according to PPAC data.
(With inputs from PTI)