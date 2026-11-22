Imagine waking up to this: your office emails are down, airplanes are grounded, and your bank accounts frozen. Sounds like the opening scene of an edge-of-your-seat sci-fi thriller. Only, it wasn’t. These were real-world events that unfolded across the US last week. Here the suspects are all too familiar. Going by the official stance, it was a stale bug, a faulty router, and a mystery glitch that locked Microsoft users’ office emails, grounded every departing plane in the US for over four hours, and caused mass outages across at least three American banks.
The only saving grace was they didn’t happen all at once, instead unfolding over five days. In each instance, the government ruled out a cyberattack, yet three nationwide disruptions make it hard to dismiss them as pure coincidence or simply a matter of bad luck. What’s intriguing is the events -- coming close on the heels of similar episodes witnessed across Europe and Japan barely weeks ago -- raise concerns about whether we are staring at coordinated cyberattacks and large-scale sabotage.
Governments dismiss these high-profile digital disturbances as unrelated events, but one can’t help wondering whether they really are isolated instances or part of a broader pattern. Consider the chain of events. Shortly before 1 pm eastern time last Thursday, Microsoft’s Outlook email service and other Microsoft 365 applications went offline for about 24 hours. The company casually blamed it on a four-month-old bug introduced in a July Windows update, but the scale of the damage to businesses, government agencies, and users is unmistakable.
For instance, government systems in Japan, Singapore, the Philippines and Australia were all affected though it’s unclear whether there was any data loss or other serious fallout. A day later, at around 3:46 p.m. Eastern time, the US Federal Aviation Administration announced a nationwide airspace shutdown for over four hours, cancelling 5,000 flights and delaying another 10,000. Reportedly, this was the longest nationwide ground stop in 25 years, and only the second one since September, 11.
Again, officials attributed it to networkupgrade issues, though it is hard to believe that the world’s most advanced country could not simply replace old routers with new ones without causing widespread trouble. Then on Monday, three of the largest American banks including JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo saw significant service disruptions, crashing banking stocks by about 2%.
The banks initially blamed the outages on a technical issue, but they later admitted they had been targeted by a cyberattack. While JPMorgan Chase indicated that attackers accessed certain marketing data from third-party vendors, it did not disclose specifics. Just last week, 128 banks in Japan went dark after the Shinkin Joint Centre -- the centralized infrastructure supporting over 90% of Japan’s credit unions -- suffered a communications hardware failure. Here too, officials ruled out a cyberattack, though they seem to have stepped up following the Binance hack, which is widely considered one of the biggest digital heists in history.
The Japanese government rolled out an emergency cybersecurity package last week featuring artificial Intelligence and cyber rescue teams to address massive data breaches hitting major companies and government agencies. Put simply, the sheer-scale of the disruptions sparked public anxiety, leaving social media abuzz with conspiracy theories. The sharpest and loudest commentary came from novelist Stephen King, who declared that aliens had landed. Eerily, internet users have been warning about a catastrophic cyberattack on Tuesday for some time now.
Named Operation Black Sky, this is supposedly a false flag operation that could paralyse several nations, and unconfirmed reports suggest that several organizations, including media houses, were under a cyber attack. The latest institutions to fall victim include the European Commission, the US Department of Agriculture, and the FBI, which were reportedly targeted in separate cyberattacks.
There is no official word, but if confirmed, it would mark the second intrusion involving an FBI system in recent months. Meanwhile, if fears of a personal data breach turn out to be true on the other side of the Atlantic, it will spark widespread concerns about the security of the European Union’s institutional infrastructure.
Unverified reports also suggest cyberattacks disrupted more than a dozen applications used by the Swiss government on Wednesday. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella dropped a bombshell, observing that a lot of America’s software systems and critical infrastructure are unpatchable.
There’s simply no evidence that all these disparate events are part of one coordinated operation. The recent events expose an uncomfortable truth: the vulnerability of modern communications networks and the digital systems powering global commerce demonstrating how fast a single glitch can spread, and cause untold damage.