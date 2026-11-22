Imagine waking up to this: your office emails are down, airplanes are grounded, and your bank accounts frozen. Sounds like the opening scene of an edge-of-your-seat sci-fi thriller. Only, it wasn’t. These were real-world events that unfolded across the US last week. Here the suspects are all too familiar. Going by the official stance, it was a stale bug, a faulty router, and a mystery glitch that locked Microsoft users’ office emails, grounded every departing plane in the US for over four hours, and caused mass outages across at least three American banks.

The only saving grace was they didn’t happen all at once, instead unfolding over five days. In each instance, the government ruled out a cyberattack, yet three nationwide disruptions make it hard to dismiss them as pure coincidence or simply a matter of bad luck. What’s intriguing is the events -- coming close on the heels of similar episodes witnessed across Europe and Japan barely weeks ago -- raise concerns about whether we are staring at coordinated cyberattacks and large-scale sabotage.

Governments dismiss these high-profile digital disturbances as unrelated events, but one can’t help wondering whether they really are isolated instances or part of a broader pattern. Consider the chain of events. Shortly before 1 pm eastern time last Thursday, Microsoft’s Outlook email service and other Microsoft 365 applications went offline for about 24 hours. The company casually blamed it on a four-month-old bug introduced in a July Windows update, but the scale of the damage to businesses, government agencies, and users is unmistakable.

For instance, government systems in Japan, Singapore, the Philippines and Australia were all affected though it’s unclear whether there was any data loss or other serious fallout. A day later, at around 3:46 p.m. Eastern time, the US Federal Aviation Administration announced a nationwide airspace shutdown for over four hours, cancelling 5,000 flights and delaying another 10,000. Reportedly, this was the longest nationwide ground stop in 25 years, and only the second one since September, 11.