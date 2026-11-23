Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday said the Narendra Modi government's policies had protected Indian consumers from global fuel price shocks, keeping domestic retail prices largely stable despite international crises.

Inspecting petrol pumps in Indore, Puri said the Centre had cut excise duty three times — in November 2021, May 2022 and March 10, 2026 — limiting the increase in domestic fuel prices to around 7 per cent, compared with a 50-70 per cent surge globally.

He also credited state-run oil marketing companies — Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation — with absorbing heavy losses when global crude oil prices climbed from $60-65 to $120 per barrel.

Rejecting Opposition allegations of petrol, diesel and LPG shortages amid the Iran conflict, Puri said fuel supplies remained uninterrupted across the country.

"Not a single one of our 1,07,000 retail outlets experienced a dry-out," he said, adding that the government had ramped up domestic LPG production to prevent any shortage.

Referring to Opposition protests during the last Parliament session, when leaders displayed LPG cylinder cutouts to highlight an alleged shortage, Puri said the claims had proved baseless.

(With inputs from PTI)