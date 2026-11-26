The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and the RD Tata Trust (RDTT) will move the Bombay High Court challenging the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman of Tata Sons for a second five-year term.

The two trusts have decided to file separate suits against Tata Sons and six of its directors, seeking damages of Rs 50 crore and Rs 15 crore, respectively, along with 18 per cent annual interest.

The suits contend that the September 17 board resolution reappointing Chandrasekaran was invalid as it did not secure the affirmative vote required under Article 121 of Tata Sons' Articles of Association (AoA).

The decision to initiate legal proceedings was taken through resolutions passed by the two trusts on Wednesday night, following what they described as unsatisfactory responses to communications sent to the company since September 17.

As an immediate relief, the trusts will seek to prevent the chairman from exercising his casting vote at the November 30 board meeting in the event of a split among the nominee directors.

The dispute centres on special provisions in Tata Sons' AoA governing decisions that require the affirmative support of a majority of directors nominated by the Tata Trusts.

The trusts, which collectively hold around 66 per cent of Tata Sons, have two nominee directors on its board -- Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan. While Noel Tata voted against Chandrasekaran's reappointment at the September 17 meeting, Srinivasan supported it.

The trusts maintain that both nominee directors were required to support the decision for it to be valid.

In a statement issued on September 20, the trusts had said the resolution was not validly passed and had "no legal effect".

They had also argued that the AoA mandate affirmative support from at least a majority of Tata Trusts-nominated directors as a separate condition for board decisions, irrespective of the overall number of directors voting in favour.

The September 17 board meeting had approved Chandrasekaran's reappointment for another five-year term.

(With inputs from PTI)