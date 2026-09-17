Tata Sons board backs Chandrasekaran for a new term, IPO; Noel Tata calls both votes illegal

MUMBAI: In a fresh flare up of disagreements and potential legal battles between the owners Tata Trusts and Tata Sons, five of the six board members of the group holding company voted for a new five-year term for chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran and also to take the company public as mandated by the Reserve Bank, both the moves strongly opposed by the trusts chairman Noel Tata who described the decisions as “illegal.”

The board of Tata Sons, which met here Thursday, approved a fresh five-year term for Chandrasekaran as the chairman, despite opposition from Noel, setting the stage for another potentially contentious battle at the shareholders meeting, which the date for which is yet to be finalized after the August 18 meeting was called off for lack of quorum.

The board also decided to take the company public as mandated by the Reserve Bank and not to challenge it legally, two sources told TNIE Thursday.

However, it has to be noted that the articles of association of Tata Sons mandates that without a unanimous backing of all board nominees from the principal trusts—the Sir Dorabji Tata Trusts (SDTT) that own close to 28% of the 66.6% that the 13 trusts collectively own in Tata Sons, and the Sir Ratan Tata Trusts (SRTT) which owns 23.57%, no decision can be taken by the Tata Sons board. Since May 2026, there is a ban on the SRTT by the charity commissioner from holding its board meeting and this was the primary reason why the August 18 annual shareholders meeting of Tata Sons was deferred for the first time in 109 years. This effectively nullifies the trusts vice-chairman Venu Srinivasan’s vote for a third term of Chandra and also backing the board call on listing. The trusts have currently only two board members—Noel and Venu though it can have one more nominee director, but for that the SRTT board has to meet.

Also, these decisions will have to be ratified by the annual shareholder meeting of Tata Sons, where the trusts can call all the shorts. If the AGM vetoes the proposals, these decisions will not be approved under the Companies Act.