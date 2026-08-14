Why did N Chandrasekaran exit Tata Sons?

Natarajan Chandrasekaran’s decision not to seek a third term as chairman of Tata Sons brings to a close a six-month standoff over his reappointment, exposing long-simmering differences between the Tata Trusts and the Tata Sons board.
Chandrasekaran, who took over as chairman in February 2017 following the ouster of Cyrus Mistry, announced on Wednesday that he would step down when his current term ends on February 20, 2027.
His decision raises a larger question: why would a chairman who has overseen one of the Tata Group’s most significant phases of expansion choose not to seek another term? The answer lies in the growing tensions over succession, governance and the balance of power in the conglomerate.
Timeline
September 11, 2025: Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust unanimously recommend N Chandrasekaran for a third five-year term as chairman of Tata Sons from February 2027.
February 24, 2026: The nine-member Tata Sons board considers Chandrasekaran's reappointment. The proposal fails to get unanimous support, with Noel Tata not supporting it. Chandrasekaran defers the decision.
June 12, 2026: Chandrasekaran presents Tata Sons' accounts at a board meeting, with losses in several new businesses remaining a concern.
August 12, 2026: Chandrasekaran announces that he will not seek reappointment as chairman of Tata Sons after his current term ends.
August 12, 2026: Chandrasekaran asks Tata Sons board to begin the succession process.
August 18, 2026: Tata Sons' annual general meeting is scheduled.
February 20, 2027: Chandrasekaran's current term as chairman of Tata Sons ends.
What triggered the exit?
The immediate trigger was the failure to secure unanimous support for his reappointment.
The Tata Sons board considered a proposal on February 24, 2026, to extend Chandrasekaran’s tenure by another five years from February 2027. The proposal had already been recommended by the nomination and remuneration committee and the Tata Sons board after both the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust had unanimously backed the extension on September 11, 2025.
However, the proposal did not get the required unanimous support at the Tata Sons board meeting.
Chandrasekaran subsequently deferred the decision. Six months later, with no resolution, he decided not to offer himself for reappointment.
Why was unanimity so important?
Under the Tata Sons bylaws, appointing the chairman requires unanimity.
This became particularly significant because the Tata Trusts, which collectively control 66.4% of Tata Sons, did not have their full complement of nominees on the Tata Sons board.
The Trusts can nominate up to one-third of the Tata Sons board, subject to a maximum of three directors. But they currently have only two nominees—Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata and vice-chairman Venu Srinivasan.
The third nominee was expected to come from the Sir Ratan Tata Trust after four of the seven trustees voted out the then nominee director, Vijay Singh, in a reappointment vote. However, the trust has been facing regulatory restrictions on holding trustee meetings since May, which have complicated the appointment.
That left Chandrasekaran’s reappointment caught between a boardroom deadlock and an unresolved dispute within the Trusts.
What was the immediate reason for him to quit?
The shocker came in just a day before the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust were to meet to consider a resolution on his continuance, and just six days ahead of the annual general meeting scheduled for August 18.
What was the immediate outcome of his resignation letter?
The announcement brought to light the simmering differences he had with the owners, especially chairman Noel Tata, and the attendant questions it has raised for the group, the trusts, the larger India Inc, and investors.
Did Chandra doubt if trusts would have him for another term?
According to a person close to Chandrasekaran, he feared a favourable decision looked unlikely because of four thorny facts. First, the reappointment resolution has to be passed unanimously by the trusts and the Tata Sons board. Second, the many regulatory curbs on the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, which have prevented it from holding a board meeting since May, made any unanimous decision impossible and thus rendered the forthcoming AGM meaningless. Third, his continuance to finish the current term also looked unlikely, as that is contingent on a unanimous board decision to give him another directorship on the board of Tata Sons. Finally, there was no improvement in the interpersonal relations between him and his real employer, Noel Tata, after differences came to the fore at the February 24, 2026 board meeting.
How is the February meeting central to the development?
After the unanimous resolution by the two trusts (they own 52% of the total 66.4% stake of Tata Sons and have the rights to nominate three members to the board with veto powers on most issues) on September 11, 2025, unanimously recommending Chandra for a third term, the Tata Sons’ nine-member board met for a routine meeting on February 24, 2026. It should have just ratified the trusts’ recommendations. But Noel Tata did not support the resolution, so it was not taken up, and Chandrasekaran asked for time and unanimity, which has been the typical Tata way under Ratan Tata and others.
Why did Noel Tata back out from confirming Chandra’s term?
He was worried about the shrinking dividend that Tata Sons gives to fund its charities. He wanted assurances on dividends, given the huge losses in the new ventures Chandra started, such as aviation, semiconductors, electric vehicles, batteries, smartphone manufacturing, and digital forays. They were all losing cash. This is, however, against the fact that over the nine and a half years Chandra has run the company, dividend income rose to over ₹2.7 trillion from around ₹27,000 crore in FY16.
Was it only about financial performance?
No. The dispute appears to have a much broader governance dimension. The Chandrasekaran episode unfolded against the backdrop of growing differences within the trusts following Ratan Tata’s death on October 9, 2024, and Noel Tata’s subsequent takeover as chairman of the trusts two days later.
Since then, disagreements over trustee appointments and Tata Sons board nominations have exposed divisions within the Trusts.
One of the first major flashpoints came in 2025 when Vijay Singh, a Tata Trusts vice-chairman and nominee on the Tata Sons board, failed to secure re-nomination following opposition from four trustees.
The development was significant because Tata Trusts had historically operated through consensus and unanimous decision-making. The split marked a departure from that practice.
How did the Trusts’ internal fight affect Chandrasekaran?
The Trusts’ own boardroom divisions weakened the certainty around Chandrasekaran’s continuation.
The Trusts are the dominant shareholder of Tata Sons, collectively controlling 66.4%. They also nominate three directors to the Tata Sons board with veto powers on most issues. But internal disagreements left them with only two nominees instead of three since September 2025.
At the same time, the Sir Ratan Tata Trust became subject to regulatory restrictions that prevented it from holding trustee meetings.
The result is a peculiar situation: Chandrasekaran’s continuation required clarity on his board position, but the shareholder group with the largest influence over Tata Sons was itself struggling to reach consensus on a nominee.
What made Chandra’s position vulnerable?
His strategy transformed the Tata Group, but it also dramatically increased the group’s exposure to capital-intensive businesses.
During his tenure, Tata expanded aggressively into semiconductors, batteries, electric vehicles, smartphones, airlines and e-commerce. The group also regained control of Air India in 2021 after a 69-year gap.
These moves were designed to build the next generation of Tata businesses. But they require large investments and, in several cases, are still in the investment or scale-up phase.
That provided critics within the Trusts with grounds to question whether the pace and scale of capital deployment had become excessive.
But did Chandrasekaran’s tenure deliver?
By several financial measures, yes. The group revenue increased from ₹6.72 lakh crore in FY16 to ₹16.24 lakh crore in FY26. Net income rose more than fivefold to ₹1.72 lakh crore, while the combined market capitalisation of Tata companies jumped from Rs 9.3 lakh crore to Rs 24.4 lakh crore.
The group also entered strategically important sectors that could shape its future growth.
So, the debate over Chandrasekaran was not necessarily about whether his tenure had been successful or not. It was increasingly about the cost and risks of the next phase of growth.
How does Chandra’s loss record read?
Chandrasekaran made bold bets in recent years, first bringing Air India back into the fold in August 2021 and paying the government ₹18,000 crore in enterprise value. Then he moved into electronics and semiconductors.
At the June 12, 2026 board meeting, he shared the company's accounts, which showed that Air India reported a whopping Rs 26,000 crore loss in FY26, up from Rs 10,905 crore in FY25. Other heavily loss-making new-age ventures include Tata Digital, which booked a Rs 1,557 crore loss in FY25; Tata Electronics is also bleeding. Together, these unlisted entities lost close to Rs 32,000 crore last fiscal. Tata Digital and Tata Electronics also recorded losses.
However, observers point out that Chandrasekaran cannot be saddled with all the blame for the losses because they occurred during the capital-intensive phases of these businesses.
How much has the group invested in these new businesses?
The group has committed over Rs 10 lakh crore to its new-age and emerging businesses over the next five years, on top of the Rs 5.5 lakh crore already pumped in over the trailing five years.
What is the breakdown of the investments company-wise?
Tata Electronics is leading a massive Rs 1.25 lakh crore push into chip fabrication and assembly. This includes a Rs 91,000-crore semiconductor plant in Dholera, Gujarat, and a Rs 27,000-crore testing facility in Assam. It has also aggressively scaled up to become a top iPhone assembler.
Air India: Since reclaiming Air India, the group has poured billions into modernization, including placing a historic order for 570 Boeing and Airbus aircraft to build a global aviation powerhouse. But with the June 2025 Ahmedabad air crash tragedy, along with border skirmishes with Pakistan last year and the lingering Iran war, the company is in deep red.
Digital commerce ecosystems: Through Tata Digital, the group invested heavily in the Tata Neu super-app and funded major e-commerce acquisitions. This includes buyouts of BigBasket and Tata 1mg.
EV & energy transition: Capital has been funnelled directly into cell and battery ventures like Agratas alongside EV development at Tata Motors, and the company has approved an additional ₹30,000 crore equity infusion.
Why did Chandrasekaran announce the decision now?
Timing was crucial. His announcement came just days before the August 18 Tata Sons AGM, where his reappointment as a director was expected to be considered.
Since remaining a Tata Sons director is essential for continuing as executive chairman, uncertainty over his directorship had effectively become uncertainty over his future as group chairman.
Chandrasekaran said he wanted the Tata Sons board to start the succession process because the group has several strategic projects at critical stages and needs clarity on leadership beyond February 2027.
What does his exit mean for Tata Group?
The immediate issue is succession. But the bigger question is who will determine the direction of the Tata Group after Chandrasekaran?
His exit could alter the balance between Tata Sons’ professional management and the Tata Trusts, which are the dominant shareholders.
It also leaves the group facing a strategic choice: whether to continue the past chair’s aggressive expansion into new-age, cash-burning businesses mentioned above, such as semiconductors, batteries, EVs, etc., or to place greater emphasis on returns, consolidation, and financial discipline.
For nearly a decade, Chandrasekaran provided continuity after the dramatic removal of Cyrus Mistry. His departure therefore represents more than a change of chairman.
How much hold do the charities have over Tata Sons?
Established way back in 1892, the 13-odd trusts are the country’s oldest and Asia's largest philanthropic institutions, but two of them are powerful. According to the FY26 annual report of Tata Sons, the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust owns 27.98% and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust owns 23.56% of the 66.4% stake collectively held by the 13-odd trusts in Tata Sons, the holding company.
The two trusts have the right to nominate three or a third of the Tata Sons board, and the nominee directors have veto power over other board members in most matters.
How did Noel become the power centre in the company?
The low-profile Noel Tata, who shuns media and public appearances, has proved his corporate mettle in turning around many group companies. With reports of Noel heading the chairman’s selection panel, he is likely to wield considerable influence over the group and the next chairman of Tata Sons.
Soon after assuming office, he began to assert himself, but at the cost of boardroom unanimity, something all previous chairpersons ensured. That led to bickering within the trustees. So much so, Noel’s bid to get son Neville into the board of SDTT last November was blocked by the vice-chairpersons.
Did he have a tough time reaching the position of chairman?
History failed him twice. First, when Ratan Tata retired as chairman of Tata Sons in December 2012, upon turning 70. All eyes were on the low-profile younger brother. But the mantle went to Cyrus Mistry. On October 24, 2016, when Mistry was dramatically thrown out after a Ratan-led boardroom coup, speculation swirled around Noel again. But once again he was overlooked, this time in favour of Chandra, who was then heading the group's crown jewel TCS, to helm the group. It took more than a decade, and two missed opportunities, for the now 69-year-old Noel to finally step into a position of real influence as chairman of Tata Trusts.
Is another Mistry-type confrontation in the offing in the case of Chandra?
That is unlikely given that Mistry was ousted in a confrontation with the trusts' chair, whereas Chandra's self-ejection follows a failure to secure consensus over reappointment.
What is the road ahead?
It could mark the beginning of a new phase in the relationship between Tata Sons, its professional management and the Tata Trusts.
Chandrasekaran is not leaving because his term is coming to a close. His exit follows a six-month failure to reach unanimity on his reappointment, amid reported opposition from Noel Tata, concerns over losses and capital expenditure in new businesses, and a wider power struggle within the Tata Trusts.
His tenure delivered a much larger Tata Group. The question now is whether the next chairman will continue that expansion or shift the group towards consolidation and returns.