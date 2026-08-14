Why did N Chandrasekaran exit Tata Sons?

Did Chandra doubt if trusts would have him for another term?

According to a person close to Chandrasekaran, he feared a favourable decision looked unlikely because of four thorny facts. First, the reappointment resolution has to be passed unanimously by the trusts and the Tata Sons board. Second, the many regulatory curbs on the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, which have prevented it from holding a board meeting since May, made any unanimous decision impossible and thus rendered the forthcoming AGM meaningless. Third, his continuance to finish the current term also looked unlikely, as that is contingent on a unanimous board decision to give him another directorship on the board of Tata Sons. Finally, there was no improvement in the interpersonal relations between him and his real employer, Noel Tata, after differences came to the fore at the February 24, 2026 board meeting.

How is the February meeting central to the development?

After the unanimous resolution by the two trusts (they own 52% of the total 66.4% stake of Tata Sons and have the rights to nominate three members to the board with veto powers on most issues) on September 11, 2025, unanimously recommending Chandra for a third term, the Tata Sons’ nine-member board met for a routine meeting on February 24, 2026. It should have just ratified the trusts’ recommendations. But Noel Tata did not support the resolution, so it was not taken up, and Chandrasekaran asked for time and unanimity, which has been the typical Tata way under Ratan Tata and others.

Why did Noel Tata back out from confirming Chandra’s term?

He was worried about the shrinking dividend that Tata Sons gives to fund its charities. He wanted assurances on dividends, given the huge losses in the new ventures Chandra started, such as aviation, semiconductors, electric vehicles, batteries, smartphone manufacturing, and digital forays. They were all losing cash. This is, however, against the fact that over the nine and a half years Chandra has run the company, dividend income rose to over ₹2.7 trillion from around ₹27,000 crore in FY16.

Was it only about financial performance?

No. The dispute appears to have a much broader governance dimension. The Chandrasekaran episode unfolded against the backdrop of growing differences within the trusts following Ratan Tata’s death on October 9, 2024, and Noel Tata’s subsequent takeover as chairman of the trusts two days later.

Since then, disagreements over trustee appointments and Tata Sons board nominations have exposed divisions within the Trusts.

One of the first major flashpoints came in 2025 when Vijay Singh, a Tata Trusts vice-chairman and nominee on the Tata Sons board, failed to secure re-nomination following opposition from four trustees.

The development was significant because Tata Trusts had historically operated through consensus and unanimous decision-making. The split marked a departure from that practice.

How did the Trusts’ internal fight affect Chandrasekaran?

The Trusts’ own boardroom divisions weakened the certainty around Chandrasekaran’s continuation.

The Trusts are the dominant shareholder of Tata Sons, collectively controlling 66.4%. They also nominate three directors to the Tata Sons board with veto powers on most issues. But internal disagreements left them with only two nominees instead of three since September 2025.

At the same time, the Sir Ratan Tata Trust became subject to regulatory restrictions that prevented it from holding trustee meetings.

The result is a peculiar situation: Chandrasekaran’s continuation required clarity on his board position, but the shareholder group with the largest influence over Tata Sons was itself struggling to reach consensus on a nominee.

What made Chandra’s position vulnerable?

His strategy transformed the Tata Group, but it also dramatically increased the group’s exposure to capital-intensive businesses.

During his tenure, Tata expanded aggressively into semiconductors, batteries, electric vehicles, smartphones, airlines and e-commerce. The group also regained control of Air India in 2021 after a 69-year gap.

These moves were designed to build the next generation of Tata businesses. But they require large investments and, in several cases, are still in the investment or scale-up phase.

That provided critics within the Trusts with grounds to question whether the pace and scale of capital deployment had become excessive.

But did Chandrasekaran’s tenure deliver?

By several financial measures, yes. The group revenue increased from ₹6.72 lakh crore in FY16 to ₹16.24 lakh crore in FY26. Net income rose more than fivefold to ₹1.72 lakh crore, while the combined market capitalisation of Tata companies jumped from Rs 9.3 lakh crore to Rs 24.4 lakh crore.

The group also entered strategically important sectors that could shape its future growth.

So, the debate over Chandrasekaran was not necessarily about whether his tenure had been successful or not. It was increasingly about the cost and risks of the next phase of growth.

How does Chandra’s loss record read?

Chandrasekaran made bold bets in recent years, first bringing Air India back into the fold in August 2021 and paying the government ₹18,000 crore in enterprise value. Then he moved into electronics and semiconductors.

At the June 12, 2026 board meeting, he shared the company's accounts, which showed that Air India reported a whopping Rs 26,000 crore loss in FY26, up from Rs 10,905 crore in FY25. Other heavily loss-making new-age ventures include Tata Digital, which booked a Rs 1,557 crore loss in FY25; Tata Electronics is also bleeding. Together, these unlisted entities lost close to Rs 32,000 crore last fiscal. Tata Digital and Tata Electronics also recorded losses.

However, observers point out that Chandrasekaran cannot be saddled with all the blame for the losses because they occurred during the capital-intensive phases of these businesses.

How much has the group invested in these new businesses?

The group has committed over Rs 10 lakh crore to its new-age and emerging businesses over the next five years, on top of the Rs 5.5 lakh crore already pumped in over the trailing five years.

What is the breakdown of the investments company-wise?

Tata Electronics is leading a massive Rs 1.25 lakh crore push into chip fabrication and assembly. This includes a Rs 91,000-crore semiconductor plant in Dholera, Gujarat, and a Rs 27,000-crore testing facility in Assam. It has also aggressively scaled up to become a top iPhone assembler.

Air India: Since reclaiming Air India, the group has poured billions into modernization, including placing a historic order for 570 Boeing and Airbus aircraft to build a global aviation powerhouse. But with the June 2025 Ahmedabad air crash tragedy, along with border skirmishes with Pakistan last year and the lingering Iran war, the company is in deep red.

Digital commerce ecosystems: Through Tata Digital, the group invested heavily in the Tata Neu super-app and funded major e-commerce acquisitions. This includes buyouts of BigBasket and Tata 1mg.

EV & energy transition: Capital has been funnelled directly into cell and battery ventures like Agratas alongside EV development at Tata Motors, and the company has approved an additional ₹30,000 crore equity infusion.

Why did Chandrasekaran announce the decision now?

Timing was crucial. His announcement came just days before the August 18 Tata Sons AGM, where his reappointment as a director was expected to be considered.

Since remaining a Tata Sons director is essential for continuing as executive chairman, uncertainty over his directorship had effectively become uncertainty over his future as group chairman.

Chandrasekaran said he wanted the Tata Sons board to start the succession process because the group has several strategic projects at critical stages and needs clarity on leadership beyond February 2027.